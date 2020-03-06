Delta Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,003,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 222,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,963 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 772,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARI opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.69. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

