Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,476,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 706,527 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

