Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Realty Income by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 58.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 121.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 170,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.22. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.