Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,969,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,563 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,754,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,457,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.34 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.