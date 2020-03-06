Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

