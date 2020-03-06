Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.22. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $117.60 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

