Delta Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 86,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

