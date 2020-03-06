Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,103 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FedEx by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FedEx by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $154.56. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $128.75 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.32.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

