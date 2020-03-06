Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,110 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $513,683,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after buying an additional 1,292,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Shares of BABA opened at $211.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

