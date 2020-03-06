Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

LADR stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.