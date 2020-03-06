Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $110.94 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.