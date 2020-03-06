Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 246,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

SBRA stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

