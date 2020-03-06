Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,379,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,893,000. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

NYSE HD opened at $234.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.89. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

