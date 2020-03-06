Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PEP opened at $138.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $137.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

