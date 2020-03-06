Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $340,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $169.60 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.04, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $97,321.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,589.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 437,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,647,448. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

