Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $200,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 121.0% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,929,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after purchasing an additional 158,656 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 552,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 96,007 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 546,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $55.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

