Delta Investment Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

SJT opened at $2.41 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

