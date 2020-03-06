Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of LBC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. Luther Burbank Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $572.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

