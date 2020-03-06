Delta Investment Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX opened at $7.81 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

