Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Man Group plc grew its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 132.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

