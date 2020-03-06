Delek US (NYSE:DK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Delek US has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

