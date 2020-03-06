DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $879.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.81. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 245,364 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,601,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.