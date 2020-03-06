Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.91. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,580,583. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

