DA Davidson Reiterates Underperform Rating for NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR)

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NCI Building Systems stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. NCI Building Systems has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

