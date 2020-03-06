Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants Buys 23,855 Shares

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at $383,015.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cutera alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, J Daniel Plants acquired 26,005 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $629,321.00.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $334.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.24. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cutera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.