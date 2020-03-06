Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Acquires $629,321.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,126.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15.
NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
