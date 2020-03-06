Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director Acquires $629,321.00 in Stock

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Director J Daniel Plants acquired 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,126.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Daniel Plants also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, J Daniel Plants acquired 23,855 shares of Cutera stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 48,184.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cutera by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 132,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

