Credit Agricole S A Takes $11.45 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,000. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

