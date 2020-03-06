Credit Agricole S A Sells 70,599 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 70,599 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

TJX stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

