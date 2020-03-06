Credit Agricole S A Sells 6,180 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 60.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

