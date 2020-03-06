Credit Agricole S A Sells 6,147 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

NYSE T opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $273.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

