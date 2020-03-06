Credit Agricole S A Sells 606,806 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 606,806 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

