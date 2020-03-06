Credit Agricole S A Sells 38,140 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,140 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.73.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,127 shares of company stock worth $30,638,768 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

