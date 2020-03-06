Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,859 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in Citigroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

