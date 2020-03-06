Credit Agricole S A Sells 15,675 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 35,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.