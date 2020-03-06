Credit Agricole S A Sells 15,366 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,400,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $536.37 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $421.98 and a 12-month high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock valued at $52,905,963. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

