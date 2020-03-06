Credit Agricole S A Sells 10,270 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $20,911,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

NYSE SPGI opened at $278.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $194.95 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

