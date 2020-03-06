Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,413 shares of company stock worth $3,679,094. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

