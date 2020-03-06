Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,585 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,742 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,551,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $166,852,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,516,408 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $163,029,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $110.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.24 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,136 shares of company stock worth $8,373,566. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

