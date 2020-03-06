Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 663,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,224,000. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 4.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.66 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

