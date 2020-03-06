Credit Agricole S A Purchases 1,240 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.08% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,714,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,250,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,355,000 after purchasing an additional 796,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,253,000 after purchasing an additional 128,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $45.32 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.