Credit Agricole S A Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 752,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,762,000 after acquiring an additional 214,303 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,542.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,916 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $248.06 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.32 and its 200-day moving average is $243.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

