Credit Agricole S A Has $6.21 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Itron were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,079,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itron by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Itron by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

