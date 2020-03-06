Credit Agricole S A Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 1.0% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.39% of Clean Harbors worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

