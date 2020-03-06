Credit Agricole S A Has $12.75 Million Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,175 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,235 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.36% of FireEye worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FireEye by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in FireEye by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FireEye by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth $2,087,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.99. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

