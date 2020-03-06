Credit Agricole S A Has $10.53 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $118.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.44.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.