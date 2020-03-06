Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.0% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE CL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,552,162.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

