Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,731 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 1.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $28,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,904,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,074,000 after acquiring an additional 483,114 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,175.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

NYSE:FIS opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

