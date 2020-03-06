Credit Agricole S A Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,264 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,187 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $970,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $351.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.63 and its 200 day moving average is $311.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

