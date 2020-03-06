Credit Agricole S A Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,775 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

