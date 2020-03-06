Credit Agricole S A Buys 3,350 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,429 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 265.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock worth $8,415,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.09. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

